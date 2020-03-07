Illinois court rejects Jussie Smollet’s attempt to throw out charges

CHICAGO (AP) — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has lost his bid to have the Illinois Supreme Court to throw out the new charges against him and to remove the special prosecutor that filed them.

Smollett’s lawyers argued in an emergency petition that Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin overstepped his authority and misinterpreted the law when he ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor.

The court on Friday rejected the arguments without explaining the decision.

Smollett is accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself last year in Chicago and falsely reporting to police that the phony attack was real. He has repeatedly denied police allegations that he staged the attack to get attention and further his career.

Smollet is expected in court on March 18.

