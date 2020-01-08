‘I’m sorry, I have a sick child;’ Philly robber hands note to cashier

A man walked out of a Philadelphia Rite Aid last week with a bag full of cash from the register.

The suspect of a robbery in Philadelphia was caught on camera handing a note to a cashier asking for money, police said. (Source: Philadelphia Police Department)

Police said nobody was hurt during Friday morning’s robbery. And they never mentioned a weapon in the report they attached to surveillance footage.

They said he just walked in shortly before noon, acted as if he was going to make a purchase and then handed the cashier a note.

“Give me all the money. I’m sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds,” the note read.

After the cashier put money in a bag, the suspect appeared to be headed for the exit. But he turned back to the cashier and appeared to ask for more money, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The cashier complied and the suspect appeared to thank them before leaving.

Officers described him as a 5′10 black man between 30 and 40 years old with a thin build, glasses and a mustache/goatee.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, denim jeans, black shoes, dark gloves and a dark baseball cap with a sticker on the brim.

