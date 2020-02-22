Imagination and Science Center held engineering event for children

The Spark! Imagination and Science Center held an engineering event for children on Saturday morning.

Those ages five and up got to explore the basics of engineering with hands-on activities.

Kids stopped at different stations to experience different aspects of engineering.

An official from the center, Maria Francis, said this is a great way to get young minds engaged into a possible future career.

"It's a very, like a eureka moment," Francis said. "So when you figure it out, you're like, 'Oh I did it, I learned how to do it,' and then it's rewarding for them," she said.

The Spark! Imagination and Science Center holds Science Saturdays once a month.