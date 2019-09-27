Federally indicted Lewis and Gilmer County Magistrates could avoid prison time

It was May when federal courts indicted Roger Clem Jr., the magistrate of Lewis County, and Alton Skinner, the magistrate of Gilmer County on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and obstruction of justice.

The agreement is likely to be accepted by the federal judge, says Skinner's attorney Tom Dyer.

Just four months later and the two magistrates could walk away with no prison time thanks to a deferred prosecution agreement filed Wednesday.

The agreement would require both Skinner and Clem to resign from their magistrate positions, never seek public office in the United States again and to accept the responsibility of their conduct.

If the two follow these orders as well as continue to work with the U.S. District Court for the next 12 months, the court will "dismiss the Indictment with prejudice."

"This is an exceptional case and I am extremely pleased with the U.S. Attorney's willingness to consider this type of an outcome. We believe it is a tremendously fair outcome for all parties given the circumstances," said Tom Dyer, the attorney for Alton Skinner.

The indictment stems from allegations that Skinner was heavily involved with a bail bond company, named E-Z Bonding, that Clem, as magistrate, admitted defendants to bail from.

Included in the indictment is an allegation that Clem called Skinner approximately 200 times between March 2017 and March 2018 to coordinate with the Bail Bond Company.

After months of litigation, some Lewis County residents do not believe a deferred prosecution is enough.

"Talk to the public or whatever and a lot of them will agree, this is absolutely ridiculous," said a Lewis County resident.

The agreement has been signed by both defendants and the U.S. Assistant Attorney and will go before Judge Tom Kleeh for his final ruling.

"It would be exceptionally unusual for him to not adopt it or sign off on it," said Dyer.

Dyer says he expects Judge Kleeh to file his final ruling within days.

