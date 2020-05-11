Indoor dining included in Gov. Justice's week four reopening plan

While reminding all West Virginians to remain extremely cautious Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced week four of his plan to reopen the state’s economy.

Gov. Justice says beginning Thursday, May 21 the following businesses and public activities will be allowed to resume operations:

Indoor dining at restaurants at 50 percent capacity

Large, specialty retail stores

State Park campgrounds to in-state residents

Outdoor recreation rentals

Outdoor motorsport and powersport racing without spectators

Hatfield-McCoy trail system

On May 26

Cabins and lodges at state parks will reopen to in-state residents

Gov. Justice also announced news for anglers. He says beginning May 15, guided fishing trips will be allowed in the state as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. Only two anglers and one guide are allowed inside a boat at one time.

Gov. Justice gave no reopening date for the whitewater rafting industry but said his administration along with health officials are working on guidelines to reopen the industry as quickly and safely as possible.

Low-contact outdoor youth sports is poised to make a comeback on June 8.

“That would be for primarily baseball and softball, maybe soccer,” Gov. Justice said.

The governor does not expect contact sports like football and basketball to be under the June 8 date.

“As long as you just continue to just do what you’ve already done, we will be okay,” Gov. Justice said Monday during his daily press conference.