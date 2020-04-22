Officials report inmate death at Hazelton; no indicators the death was COVID-19 related

An inmate at United States Penitentiary Hazelton has died.

According to a press release from the Bureau of Prisons, 26-year-old Isaiah Bethea was found unresponsive Monday at 5 p.m. Responding staff begin life-saving measures.

Staff requested EMS and life-saving efforts continued, according to Bureau of Prisons officials. Bethea was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

Officials say there are no indicators that his death is COVID-19 related.

The FBI was notified, according to officials. No staff or other inmates were hurt.

Officials say Bethea was sentenced to 60-months in prison in the Middle District of North Carolina for racketeering, violence and interference with commerce by robbery. He had been in custody at Hazelton since Dec. 11, 2019.