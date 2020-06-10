Inmate at Salem Correctional Center and Jail tests positive for COVID-19

Salem Correctional Center and Jail in Harrison County has its first inmate who tested positive for coronavirus.

31 inmates are still awaiting test results; 258 have tested negative at the facility.

The only state facility with multiple cases still is the Huttonsville Correctional Center. All but three of the 121 inmates have recovered at the Randolph County prison. Statewide testing of all jail and prison inmates was ordered after an outbreak at that facility.

Other facilities where one inmate has tested positive include the Central Regional Jail, Eastern Regional Jail, North Central Regional Jail, Tygart Valley Regional Jail, and Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.