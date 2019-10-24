Inmate fatally stabbed at Randolph County correctional facility

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.VA. (WDTV) -- An inmate at a Randolph County correctional facility was fatally stabbed Wednesday.
Authorities report Allen Eugene Longwell, 53, was found dead in housing area at around 3 p.m. Wednesday with looked like stab wounds.
Officials say Longwell was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after he was found.
Investigators say a potential inmate suspect has been identified.
A makeshift weapon possibly used in the stabbing was found at the scene.
Authorities also report Longwell, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was convicted in 1996 and sentenced on incest, first-degree sexual assault and child abuse by a parent resulting in injury charges.
The earliest he was set to be released from was July 2021.