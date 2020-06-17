Inmates recover at most West Virginia facilities

Two remaining state facilities have inmates with active cases of COVID-19.

Entering Wednesday, there were 13 active cases at four state jails and two prisons, including North Central Regional Jail and Salem Correctional Center.

Only two facilities now have active cases, the state reported late Wednesday afternoon.

Huttonsville Correctional Center has six active cases, while South Central Regional Jail has three. Inmates at the other facilities have now recovered.

A case previously reported at Tygart Valley Regional Jail turned out to be a false-positive.

Five employees still have active cases, while nine have recovered.