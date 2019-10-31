After organizing 49 Honor Flights, an Iowa veteran gets to be a part of one

After organizing 49 honor flights through the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities in Iowa, David Woods traveled for the first time as a veteran visitor on Thursday to Washington D.C.

Veteran David Woods salutes his friends' names on the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial in Washington, D.C (Source: Gray DC).

The Davenport, Iowa resident served in the Vietnam War in 1969 in the infantry. He said he's visited the memorials 20 times on honor flights with other veterans, but this one would be the most special.

He traveled with a friend who also served in the Vietnam War. His plan for the day was simple: see where their friends' names were etched on the wall, leave a few cigars and give a salute.

"And wish them well," Woods said.

96 other veterans from the Iowa and Illinois area joined Woods on the Halloween Honor Flight. Woods called the experience a "must" for all veterans. While they could be on a waiting list through Honor Flight of the Quad Cities for up to a year and a half, Woods said the experience is worth it.

The veterans were able to visit not only the Vietnam Memorial, but the World War II Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and see the Arlington National Cemetery.

