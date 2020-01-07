Iran Guard leader threatens to ‘set ablaze’ US-backed places at top general’s funeral

The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has threatened to “set ablaze” places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general, sparking cries of “Death to Israel!”

Huge crowds flooded the streets of Tehran, Iran, during the funeral procession for Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Source: IRINN/CNN)

Hossein Salami made the comments Tuesday in the country’s southeatern city of Kerman in front of a casket bearing the remains of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as mourners in black waving Iranian flags marched through the streets.

Thousands of Iranians have gathered for Soleimani’s funeral in his hometown in southeastern Iran. His killing Friday in Baghdad has drastically raised regional tensions and escalated a crisis between Washington and Tehran.

U.S. officials believe the next steps by America’s longtime foe will determine the ultimate course of the latest crisis.

Iran has vowed to take revenge and already said it will no longer honor any of the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord President Donald Trump withdrew from in May 2018.

The U.S. is reinforcing its positions in the region, with officials saying they are braced for Iran to respond. They’re noting heightened levels of military readiness in the country and preparing for a possible “tit-for-tat” attempt on the life of an American military commander.

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden has called into question Trump’s judgment concerning the United States’ fraught relations with Iran.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold House votes this week to limit Trump’s ability to engage militarily. A Senate vote is expected to soon follow.

Trump ordered the strike against Soleimani after the death of an American contractor in Iraq.

