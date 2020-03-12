Iraq will investigate attack on base that killed U.S. troops

Iraq’s military says it’s opening an investigation into the latest rocket attack against coalition forces in Iraq.

The coalition said Thursday that the attack hours earlier killed three servicemen, including two Americans.

It struck Camp Taji, an Iraqi base 17 miles north of Baghdad that houses coalition troops. At least 12 coalition personnel have been injured.

A truck rigged with rocket launchers was discovered by Iraqi security forces a few miles from the base after the attack.

Escalated tensions between the United States and Iran in recent months were set in motion by a rocket attack in December on an Iraqi base, which killed a U.S. contractor.

