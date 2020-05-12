"It feels like it is county-by-county": Tanning salon owners without guidance on reopening

Businesses are reopening, but industry has fallen between the cracks.

Lion in the Sun owners Wherley and Steele say they will still work with and follow the Marion County Health Department's guidance, but need the chance to reopen.

"We have thought about it, the what if, this has been 26 years of our life and our livlihood, and this is all we do. This is what we do," said Kim Wherley, owner of Lion in the Sky Tanning Salons in Marion County.

Wherley and her daughter Amber Steele have owned and operated the salons for nearly three decades, but Tuesday was the first day in months that they turned on the lights.

"It has been pretty devestating on us, we are a heavily seasonal businesss. We make about 50% of our income between the months of March, April and May," said Steele.

With just eight employees, they were prepared to reopen last Monday alongside the other small businesses.

"We started making plans, along with all the other tanning salons in the state, that we could open. Our health departments assumed the same," said Wherley.

But they were told they could no longer open just a day later.

Tanning salons are not specifically outlined in Governor Jim Justice's reopening plans. Travel to Harrison County and you will find salons open and operating, but cross the border into Marion County and you will find the doors closed.

"It seems like it is county-by-county now, more than it is state-by-state like it should be," said Wherley.

Fearing the worst, Wherley and Steele made their voices heard.

"I spoke with the owner of Lion in the Sun, her business should be deemed safe," said Delegate Michael Angelucci, D-Marion.

Del. Angelucci, Del. Mike Caputo and Senator Joe Manchin heard from the owners of the salon.

"What we are asking the Governor's office and what I reached out to them for is clarification as to if they can be open and, if not, what is the time frame for getting them open," said Del. Angelucci.

He heard back from Governor Jim Justice's office, saying they expect to offer guidance "in the near term."

As the days go by and the bills pile up, confusion is not an option for a small business.

"We have got to get back open," said Wherley.