Italian Heritage Festival wraps up for 2019

Even though the festival was in its final moments on Sunday, hundreds of people still flooded the streets showing off their Italian pride.

Attendees say they wanted to squeeze every last bit out of the event before it was over.

The same goes for performance duo, Brandon Leroy and Marissa Bailey.

The two singers lite up the stage at midday with their duets and dazzling costumes.

Leroy explained that both he and Bailey are of Italian descent and local to the Clarksburg area.

He also shared his memories of coming to the festival as a child and wanting to perform on the main stage.

Upon meeting Bailey, both found that they wanted to show how proud they were of their Italian roots in the best way they knew how...singing.

"We like to promote the arts", said Bailey

For the past six years now, Leroy and Bailey have performed in the Italian Heritage Festival and showcased their love for the city and their culture.

"That's why our show is called 'Amore', in a tribute to family, friends and Italian heritage because we have great pride in our family, great pride in our friends, and I know the festival for both of us has always been a big thing".

Leroy and Bailey say they will definitely return the the stage for next years festival.