Italian Heritage festival to bring thousands into downtown Clarksburg

"Hopefully between twenty-five and seventy-five thousand,"

People that is, expected to be visiting downtown Clarksburg for the 41st annual Italian heritage festival.

Carl Felosa is one of the board members for the festival. He says during the three day celebration the streets of dowtown are lined not only with people, but with dozens of vendors.

"We have roughly 70, 70 to 80 vendors and they come from all over," Felosa said

In addition to vendors, small businesses in downtown also benefit from the foot traffic.

Cathy Goings, who owns the Wicked Sister boutique, says she sees repeat customers year after year.

"We sell Italian merchandise, we've been selling it for 20 years, so we have a lot of repeat customers,"

The festival, which runs for three days, gives small businesses like hers a boost in sales.

"It kind of kicks off our last quarter of the year so it's a big economic boost to any small store that stays open this weekend," Goings said

But it's downtown and Clarksburg as a whole that truly benefits from the annual celebration.

"It generates money for the city and also the whole town benefits from it,"

Clarksburg will be closing down man street Thursday beginning at two p.m. to continue set up for the festival.