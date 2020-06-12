Items dating back to the 1900's: Gilmer County Recreational Center still needs help

The Gilmer County rec center has been operating in their community for decades, but have been unable to fully update the facility for over a decade.

After WDTV reported on their needs roughly six months ago, they have received donations and money from the Gilmer County Commission, who owns the nonprofit, and Scott Electric out of Pennsylvania. Although the rec center received a little over $30 thousand, combined between the two, it's still not nearly enough.

The center has had to stop all operations since June 5 due to lack of funds. However, before having to put their work on pause, the money they received allowed them to put down some new flooring, purchase new beds and update a bathroom area, but there are multiple cabins on the site that need the same updates.

Many of the items on site date back to the early and late 1900's.

"They (cabins) would have been in the same conditions they were last year, where I promised them (visitors) if I can get the money we will try to do what we can," the director of the facility, Darrel Ramsey said.

Ramsey has been trying to bring the facility up to par for the past 15 years, which is how long he has been working at the center.

"This has been a lifelong dream," he said.

Besides facing financial challenges, they also faced additional challenges due to COVID-19.

"After March 13, a lot had to stop," Ramsey said.

Now the wait for more funding and for restrictions to be fully lifted begins.

Each cabin is estimated to cost around $22 thousand, but the goal to bring change is still relevant.

"It just needs to be better for everyone, not just for my kids, but I work for everyone else's as well. I want all of us to enjoy and have what we should be having in the first place," volunteer coordinator, Misty Corley said.

The Gilmer County Rec Center has an ongoing fundraiser for new beds, called Honor Beds. It allows former campers or the family of campers to purchase a bed in their name. Each bed costs $275.

"That will purchase the bed frame and the mattress, and we'll put your name or anyone you want to honor on the plaque," Corley said. "We have 20 beds purchased so far, but we're intending to have at least 80 more," she said.

Other donations can also be made to the facility year round.

