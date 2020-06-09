Tuesday is Primary Election Day in West Virginia

Tuesday, June 9th is the West Virginia primary election.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m., and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Voters will be required to socially distance while they wait in line to vote.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said those who are voting in person "should consider" wearing a mask.

Warner said over 1.2 million West Virginians are registered to vote in the primary election.

Over 21 percent of voters registered requested an absentee ballot, according to Warner. Over 17 percent of voters have already casted their absentee ballot.

Some polling places have been consolidated because fewer people are expected at the polls. Information about polling places that have been changed can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

The primary election was moved from May 12 to June 9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

