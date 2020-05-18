It’s been 40 years since Mount St. Helens erupted

(CNN) - Monday marks the 40th anniversary of the eruption at Mount St. Helens.

The blast on May 18, 1980, killed 57 people and did more than $1 billion in damage.

The volcano in the Cascade Mountains is in Washington state, nearly 100 miles south of Seattle.

Mount St. Helens was recognized as a volcano in 1835. There have been at least four significant eruptions over the past five centuries.

