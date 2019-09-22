JCPenney holds "Suit-Up" event for WVU students

JCPenney in the Morgantown Mall is striving to help WVU students make good first impressions as they make their way into the workforce.

The company is holding what they call a "Suit-Up" event for WVU students looking to make to get some new professional attire for a good price.

All dress shirts, pants, coats, and accessories will be discounted 30% off for interviews, internships, or any professional career event.

The store's manager, Steve St Clair said the company has worked closely with WVU's career center.

He added that the event is a great way to continue the work of the career center, as they get the students beginning to think about their professional career.

"The career center from WVU, they kind of help students begin that conversation of how they should present themselves, and it allows us to partner and kind of help them style themselves for a great career ahead," said St Clair.

The event will go on until 9:30pm Sunday night, but if you miss it, don't worry because it'll come around again next year.