JCPenney locations in the Morgantown Mall and Meadowbrook Mall not among stores slated for closure

The JCPenney locations at the Morgantown Mall and Meadowbrook Mall are not among the stores slated for closure.

The company said in a news release that they will start closing 154 of their stores next week. Store closing sales for the first round of closures are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection last month.

JCPenney said they expect additional phases of store closing sales will begin in the coming weeks.

