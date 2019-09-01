Jackson Mill continues tradition with annual Jubilee

Tractors, vendors, and dozens of old fashioned cars were just some of the things to see at this year's Jackson's Mill Jubilee.

For 45 years the event has been held on the historic grounds for the community to enjoy.

With car shows for those with a respect for vintage, to craft shops for the big spenders, all the way down to bounce houses for the young ones, the Jubilee has something for everyone.

"You've got all the unique crafts that your going to find". "Guys stay at the car show, the wives come up and shop so its great", said long time attendee, Katina Smarr.

If you missed the Jubilee this year, don't worry because attendees say it never fails to come again the following year.