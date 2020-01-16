Jail time, criminal record possible consequences of hoax bomb threats, FBI agents warn local kids

They show up on social media, bathroom stalls, and voicemails.

They're hoax bomb and shooting threats. When one happens, they capture the full attention of the police, parents and the FBI.

For local kids, FBI agents have a message: These threats are no joke.

Nicholas Boshears is the assistant special agent in charge for the Pittsburgh Field Office of the FBI.

"We treat every single threat as if it's real," Boshears said."We cannot afford to speculate or guess as to whether or not a threat is real or not. We have to take action immediately and appropriately."

FBI agents get involved in school threats often to help local and state police track down their source. Boshears said when they track down whoever is responsible for the threats, the most serious penalties available are on the table, no matter their age.

"Anyone who's not 18 does not want to start their adult life with a criminal record or potentially jail time," Boshears said.

FBI agents and school officials say when they track down who is responsible for making a threat, the motive they give for making it doesn't matter.

"There's no such thing as an idle threat," Harrison County Superintendent Mark Manchin said. "We have to take them very seriously. What may be considered as an idle threat by a student, that is serious. You better be careful."

When those behind the threats are identified, they're not the only ones the FBI involves in their investigation.

"We're talking with their family, we're talking with their friends, we're talking with their school, we're talking with their employer, we're talking with everyone," Boshears said. "That individual who may have just been trying to commit a joke or prank, they're now on the radar not only with law enforcement but with their community."

Boshears said another concern with hoax threats is when resources aren't available for someone else because they're devoted to investigating the threat.

"What (kids) think might be nothing or innocent, actually could cause someone to be hurt or killed because those law enforcement resources are directed toward that hoax," Boshears said.