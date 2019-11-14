Jane Lew man sentenced to nearly 10 years imprisonment for distributing meth

A Jane Lew man was sentenced to 112 months imprisonment on Thursday for drug charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 42-year-old Clarence Foster pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in May 2019. Foster admitted to distributing methamphetamine in May 2018 in Lewis County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted Foster's case on behalf of the government. The United States Marshal Service and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.