Local Jeep club holds poker run to show support for local police

The 304 Jeep Club held their "Back The Blue" ride to honor and show gratitude to local police.

About 50 Jeeps participated in the poker run, and local businesses donated food and items to be raffled off.

The ride started at the Brickside Bar and Grill in Bridgeport. Jeep owners rode through Bridgeport, Clarksburg, and Shinnston.

"As we go through the communities and people see us flying the Back the Blue flag which represents our support for the police office... it's really important to let them know we got their backs," said event organizer Janet Pratt.

All the proceeds from the poker run will go to a program called "Shop with a Cop". It is a program that allows police officers to help those less fortunate afford gifts for the holidays.

