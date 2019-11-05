Jefferson Award Winner: Anna Harvey

Anna Harvey is a staple in the Harrison County Community, as she volunteers her time to organize multiple events for those in-need.

She organizes everything from Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners, to Easter egg hunts, and even school supply drives for students, but her favorite event to organize is National Night Out.

“Everybody asks me every year, why do you do it? Why do you put in so much time? I enjoy it! I think it’s a lot of fun to get out in the community,” said Anna.

Anna was born and raised in the area and has been volunteering in her community for decades.

When Anna sees a need for something in her community, she takes it upon herself to fill the void.

“I strongly feel, if it wasn’t for her and her husband, I don’t think anyone would step up the way Anna has, I really don’t,” said John Compton, who nominated Anna for the award.

Anna goes above and beyond to help both the young and the old, with whatever they may need.

“I feel like everyone in the community is family, and I just sort of adopted them. I just have to give back,” Anna said of her time volunteering.

