Jefferson Award Winner: Sherri James

The Jefferson Award, presented by Antero Resources, highlights people who have spent countless hours dedicating their time to their community and others.

This month Sherri James is recognized for her volunteering efforts as a program coordinator at the Kelly Miller Community Center.

She saw a need for free and safe activities for low income families in Clarksburg and the surrounding area.

So she went to the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Board.

She asked if she could volunteer and get other volunteers to get some programs and activities running at the Kelly Miller Community Center.

