Jefferson Award Winner: Hannah Povroznik

Hannah Povroznik is a staple in the Harrison County community, as she is a compassionate, genuine and driven young woman who constantly strives to do more to serve those around her.

Hannah is a senior at Bridgeport High School, and she became immersed in volunteerism at a young age through her church, the Clarksburg Mission and helping children through the backpack program in her local community.

"I believe everyone has a duty to serve their community, and I also believe that everyone has the impact to make a change, no matter how big or how small it might be" says Hannah of her time volunteering.

She has also been an active member of the Key Club throughout her high school career, but in 2017 she wanted to do more and decided to dedicate her time to the "Boxing It Up to Give Thanks" program.

Hannah says of the program, "essentially it's a campaign that packages Thanksgiving meals for local food pantries, and delivers them throughout North Central West Virginia, and what grew as this small project in Bridgeport High school in Harrison County three years ago, has grown, and the growth has been immense."

Through Hannah's leadership, she raised $5,000 in the first year of the program and provided 100 meals to those in need. In 2018, over 500 meals were boxed throughout Harrison County, and in 2019 Hannah's goal is to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

Hannah also plans to mentor students from across the state and help them to continue to grow the "Boxing It Up to Give Thanks" program.

Most recently, Hannah has been named West Virginia's first International Trustee of Key Clubs, where she represented multiple districts from around the world.

Hannah has even written a book about childhood food insecurity called “Mella’s Box,” and she plans to pursue a career in medicine in the future. Hannah is truly a bright young woman, with a bright future ahead of her.

When asked about winning the Jefferson Award for October of 2019, Hannah said "what my wish would be is for the reason that I receive the award to be what is celebrated, community service, engaging the community and finding a way for the youth today to be the leaders of tomorrow.”