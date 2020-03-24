Jefferson County Schools to close remainder of academic year

Jefferson County Schools announced that buildings and facilities will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

According to a letter on Jefferson County Schools' website, they will continue to provide educational and wellness services remotely like tutoring, online meetings and phone conferences.

Jefferson County Schools say they will no longer be able to provide face to face services like the meal delivery service. The West Virginia National Guard is overtaking the delivery portion of food distribution.

"[Monday] we handed out 10,000 meals to Jefferson families to ensure they had a week’s worth of food to tide them over until the National Guard works out their delivery schedule," the letter states.

"We believe it is important to convey that as a result of the events that have transpired, Jefferson County Schools will be keeping all buildings and facilities closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year," the letter says.

Students and staff have transitioned to online learning, according to Jefferson County School.

"It was an incredible feat and we couldn't be more proud of our staff," Jefferson County School officials said in the letter. "However, we choose now to do the hard work of facing reality and planning to be working remotely for the rest of this year."

Jefferson County School officials say there are many unanswered questions, and they don't have all of the answers, but will figure them out. They are developing FAQs around all of the topics and anticipate having the first round posted up this week.

Jefferson County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19.