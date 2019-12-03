State Police looking for suspects involved in thefts at Jenkins Ford

West Virginia State Police are looking for suspects involved in a vehicle and property thefts at Jenkins Ford.

According to a press release from State Police, they were contacted on Saturday about a theft of wheels from a 2019 Ford F250 pickup at Jenkins Ford in Buckhannon.

It was discovered that four 18 inch wheels were stolen off of the truck, the press release says. The individuals used a jack and stones to lift the truck and take the wheels.

The front left and rear left windows were destroyed and the battery was unhooked, according to State Police.

State Police says the individuals used the factory lug wrench and tools from within the truck.

While troopers were canvassing the area attempting to locate evidence, it was discovered that a white 2008 Ford E350 box truck was stolen from the lot.

State police says someone busted the lock vault off the window of the vehicle with a hammer and drove off the lot with the box truck.

Video shows the box truck was stolen first and then returned later the same morning to steal the wheels, State Police says.

It is believed that several individuals involved in this theft may be connected to similar thefts throughout central West Virginia, according to State Police.

Jenkins Ford is offering a $10,000 reward to help catch suspects involved in a theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal V.J. Pyles with State Police at 304-473-4200 of submit a crime tip at the link attached to the right of this article.