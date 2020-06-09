Jim Justice clinches Republican primary for governor

Incumbent Gov. Jim Justice won the Republican nomination for reelection against six others, including his former commerce secretary, Woody Thrasher, and ex-state delegate Mike Folk. The other GOP candidates were retired real estate agent Shelby Jean Fitzhugh, real estate and insurance agent Brooke Lunsford, retired Division of Highways administrator Charles Sheedy and farmer Doug Six.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, state Sen. Ron Stollings and community organizer Stephen Smith are leading a pack of five candidates on the Democratic side. Also running are retired environmental regulatory permit writer Douglas Hughes and FedEx courier Jody Murphy.