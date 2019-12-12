Star City paramedics' job doesn't end after dropping OD patients off at hospital

When paramedics with Star City Fire and EMS return to the station after an overdose call, their work isn't done.

And they don't work alone.

John Hitchens has been in the EMS field for 23 years. He's the EMS administrator and chief of EMS operations with the department.

Until recently, his paramedics' jobs ended when they dropped off an overdose patient at the hospital.

But they now go through that process of collecting data and information on the patients. It's then shared with the health department and peer recovery coaches.

"I know my staff is encouraged when they pick up a patient that's been involved in an overdose that they know that's not the end of the line for them," Hitchens said.

He's part of the Monongalia County Health Department's Quick Response Team. A $230,000 grant from the state DHHR funds the program.

It's a group comprised of first responders, peer recovery coaches, and the health department. Hospital and other community leaders also contribute to the team.

It meets weekly to find ways to combat the opioid epidemic and it's already making an impact.

"I don't know that necessarily the information was getting to those patients and individuals that were involved about what type of programs we have that can help them," Hitchens said.

Paramedics aren't the only ones saving the lives of those who overdose. Star City is the only fire department in the county with firetrucks equipped with Narcan.

While the number of patients hasn't necessarily changed over the year, Hitchens says he finds his crews responding to overdoses for the same people.

"Before, you wouldn't really see the same patient multiple times," Hitchens said. "Now, we are seeing the same patient discharged from the hospital or sent to a rehabilitation program, relapse, and go right back to the same environment and overdose again. What part of the QRT does is figure out what the situation is that continues to put these patients back in the environment where they overdose and give them help to stop that."