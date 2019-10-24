"Jobs&Hope" helps recovering addicts get back into the workforce

Governor Jim Justice (R-West Virginia) stopped in Clarksburg Thursday to celebrate the success of the ongoing Jobs&Hope initiative.

The Jobs&Hope initiative helps to eliminate barriers for recovered addicts looking to get back into the work force.

The program continues to rapidly grow with over 500 referrals in the last three months.

Governor Justice says its a combination of organizations that makes this program a success.

"Not only does it give treatment but it gives the other components that are so necessary," Justice said "It gives the transition agents walking people through and checking on them, it gives them real training,"

The program currently has around 300 participants and is still accepting referrals.