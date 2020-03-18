Johnson Elementary teachers find unique way to teach students during quarantine

Puppet shows, yoga classes, and hand washing lessons are just a few topics featured in the more than 30 videos Johnson Elementary school staff have posted on their Facebook since all West Virginia schools shut down on Monday.

The idea began with an email assistant principal Heather Holbert sent out to her staff asking for help.

"Over the weekend I sent out an email to the teachers and said to the teachers it looks like we're gonna be out a couple of days without the kids, help me out" Holbert said "Would you take a video of something educational the kids can do at home for our Facebook page,"

But soon it was more than just the teachers joining in the online lessons.

"Our two guidance counselors have sent in videos, yesterday our resource Officer Jamie sent in a video," said Holbert "So we're getting them faster than I can get them uploaded,"

Holbert says beyond just providing lessons for their students, they also want to provide familiar faces during this uncertain time.

"We're their sense of normalcy, and with everything so abnormal right now it's important that we're the faces they see,"

It's also an opportunity for students to connect with their teachers on a more personal level.

"Kids like to think we live at the school," said Holbert "And this is proof that we don't," "We're coming to them from our living rooms, our dining rooms, our kitchens,"

And the response from students and parents show the message is getting out.

"Our Facebook page is blowing up right now," Holbert said "And we love to hear that our message is getting out to the kids,"

Holbert says the school plans on continuing the videos for as long as they need to, until their students return to the classroom.