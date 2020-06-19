Juneteenth celebrations and reform: WVU address racial justice

Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the end of slavery, dating back to 1865.

"We only see Juneteenth on the calendar as just another day. We don't plan anything to celebrate it, it's not like they do not have fun, its just that they don't have these large immaculate events for it," said Jewel Thomas.

Thomas organized a Juneteenth cookout at WVU's Mountainlair. She says the cookout is meant for anyone. While racial justice protests continue, Friday's cookout marks a time to reflect.

"With Juneteenth, today, we are just celebrating. We are not protesting anything trying to make a change, we are celebrating how we came to this day," said Thomas.

But the celebrations are still connected to the ongoing calls for racial justice.

"We are definitely here to have fun and to just remember what we are actually protesting for," said Thomas.

Just miles from the cookout, the WVU Board of Governors met for their regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting began with Board President David Alvarez addressing the death of Betty Puskar and the calls for racial justice.

"We also recognize that our current board representation does not reflect the commitment each of us has to this critical issue,” said Alvarez. "We will change to better represent and reflect the student and alumni bodies of this University and have already begun discussions to do so.”

He says the Board has read the petition calling for the defunding and disarmament of campus police.

President Gee addressed the concerns. He says WVU leaders will create 'action-oriented' working groups.

"As I have watched the protests across the country and listened to the poignant words from our own WVU and Morgantown communities, I know that we have the opportunity and we must do better in showing value and appreciation for our Black students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members,” said President Gee.

Juneteenth celebrations are expected to continue on the WVU campus Saturday.