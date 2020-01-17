Justice orders flags lowered for firefighter killed in crash

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered flags at the Capitol lowered to half-staff for a firefighter who died while responding to an emergency call.

The Republican governor on Thursday issued a proclamation to lower the flags Saturday for Clover volunteer firefighter Mark Horwich, who died when his fire truck went off a narrow road en route to a structure fire in Roane County last week.

Horwich also was the co-owner of a business that developed record keeping software for fire departments. He had been a firefighter since 2001.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

Horwich’s funeral is also set for Saturday.