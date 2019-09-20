K-9 finds approximately 3 pounds of meth during traffic stop.

A woman in Harrison County is facing charges after a police K-9 sniffed out nearly three pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

On Sept. 20 police saw a GMC Yukon driving on Meadowbrook Road cross over the right fog line.

An officer began to pull over the vehicle and identified the driver as Kara Hannah.

A K-9 unit responded to the traffic stop and after a free air sniff around the vehicle. The K-9 gave a positive signal that something had been found.

A search of the vehicle found three vacuum sealed bags of a crystal substance that treated positive for crystal meth that weight about three pounds.

Hannah is being charged with possession with intent to deliver.

