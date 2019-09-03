2-year-old Nalani Johnson found dead In Blairsville, Pennsylvania

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, the missing Penn Hills toddler has been found dead.

Authorities found the body of 2-year-old Nalani Johnson on Tuesday at Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County, sources told KDKA.

The Indiana County Coroner is on the scene after law enforcement set up crime scene tape on the scene.

Law enforcement officials will hold a news conference on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the park.

During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Allegheny County Police said the father of the toddler and the woman charged with kidnapping her were in a romantic relationship.

Police, on Monday, filed kidnapping and other related charges against Sharena Nancy.

According to investigators, after taking off with Nalani, Nancy’s 2017 black Toyota Yaris with Lyft and Uber stickers on the front passenger-side windshield drove east on Route 22 on Saturday, all the way to the Blairsville, Indiana County, area. She was stopped around 7:30 p.m. along Rodi Road by a Penn Hills Police officer.

During Tuesday afternoon’s news conference, McDonough said Nalani and her father, Paul Johnson, were not in Sharena Nancy’s vehicle for an arbitrary Uber or Lyft ride.

“Sharena Nancy and Paul Johnson became acquainted intermittently over the last few months, so they were known to each other,” McDonough said. “They were friends; they were in the beginnings of an intermittent romantic relationship.”