Kaitlin Nutter announced as the winner of "Chant for the Grant Contest"

The "Chant for the Grant" winner was announced today at Liberty High School. Kaitlin Nutter, a junior, received the most votes and won the contest.

Nutter received a $5,000 check from James Huber, a local Wendys Franchise owner.

Juniors and Seniors were able to submit a video to wdtv.com of them doing a positive cheer for their school. The finalists were picked and and created a vote to win page.

Nutter received the most votes for her page and is the first ever winner for the contest.

"I feel ecstatic, a little bit nervous energy but I am extremely grateful for the opportunity," Nutter said. "Thank you to everybody for supporting me."