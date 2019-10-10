Kanawha County Commissioner enters West Virginia Governor's race

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango announced his candidacy for Governor of West Virginia Thursday.

Surrounded by his friends, family and supporters, Salango announced his candidacy in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, according to a press release from Salango's office.

"This place means a lot to me because it proves that with the right kind of help our communities can work to lift themselves up," Salango said. "If shows that if we put in the work – together – we can make a start at giving our kids and our communities a chance at a better life.”

Salango has been serving on the Kanawha County Commission since February 2017, according to the press release. He led the drive to create the Shawnee Sports Complex in Kanawha Valley this year. The complex draws thousands of athletes from around the country and has generated over $20 million in revenue.

Salango was raised in a small town near Beckley, according to the press release. He says that the example set for him by his parents helped him develop a strong work ethic and desire to serve others.

Salango is an attorney who was selected by his peers in 2013 as one of the "Best Lawyers in America," the press release says.

"We need to try something different here in West Virginia," Salango said. "We need a Governor we can be proud of. Not one who is constantly buried in controversy, lawsuits and ethical scandals. Someone who understands hard work. Someone who actually wants the job, rather than the title. We need a governor who is ready to lead by example.”

Salango says that the state needs a Governor who is hands on and will work to create good paying jobs all over the state.

"We need a governor who will fight to stop the flow of illegal drugs and to make the education of our kids an actual priority rather than a political talking point,” Salango said.