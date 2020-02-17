Kanawha County Sheriff's K-9 helps deputies arrest 2 people

A Kanawha County Sheriff's K-9 is being praised after he helped deputies track and arrest two wanted people hiding in a home Monday morning.

Deputies went to a house on Pring Drive after receiving an anonymous tip that wanted people were staying in the house, according to a post on the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. Djambo helped the deputies.

Megan Stowers, 34, of Sissonville, had an active felony capias for failing to appear in court on a stolen vehicle charge. She also was wanted on several misdemeanor warrants.

James Crawford, 40, of Sissonville, was wanted in Virginia for failing to appear on a felony offense.

A person living in the home let deputies in.

There were several people in the home and firearms, deputies said.

Crawford was found hiding under a blanket in the kitchen. Deputies detained him.

Deputies found Stowers hiding under a bed. Djambo helped remove her from under the bed. She was then arrested.

While deputies were handcuffing Crawford, he fled through the yard. Djambo went after him and tackled him. He was taken into custody.

Deputies say Crawford and Stowers went to CAMC General Hospital for treatment. They will be arraigned later on Monday.