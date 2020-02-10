Kanawha County man arrested after firing gun during fight between two WVU fraternities, police said

A Charleston man was arrested after he fired a gun during a fight between two West Virginia University fraternities on Feb. 2, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, WVU Police responded to the 700 block of Naomi Street about a large fight and possible shots fired. When they arrived, all parties had left the area.

Police say they noticed two people sitting on the 700 block of Spruce Street.

After speaking to the people, police learned the fight happened between the Sigma Chi fraternity and the Phi Sigma Kappa.

One witness told police he saw a black man wearing a gray sweatshirt pull a pistol and point it at him and his friend. The man walked away from the witness.

A witness from the Sigma Chi fraternity said that they and the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity got into a fight outside, according to the criminal complaint. During the fight, a black man wearing a gray sweatshirt said he would be back with a gun.

Moments later, the man showed up and pulled a pistol out, court documents state. He kept it in his hands, at which everyone from the Sigma Chi fraternity fled to their house.

Witnesses say the man left and headed towards the intersection of Fife Avenue and Price Street where he fired the gun.

Police say they got video surveillance footage and saw the man coming out of a room at the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and put a pistol in his waistband.

Video footage also showed the man return to the Sigma Chi fraternity, according to police. He walked in the parking lot, and all the Sigma Chi fraternity members took off running.

The man is then seen in the video walking towards the intersection of Price Street and Fife Avenue, according to court documents. He is seen raising his left hand/arm into the air at two separate points. There appeared to be a muzzle flash.

On Feb. 5, police say they returned to the locations with a metal detector. They located a 9 mm shell casing.

The man was identified as Donte Wilkerson, 24. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Wilkerson was charged with wanton endangerment and destruction of property.