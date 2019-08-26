Katherine Johnson turns 101

West Virginia icon, Katherine Johnson, turned 101-years-old on Monday.

Katherine Johnson | NASA

Johnson was born in White Sulpher Springs. She was handpicked to be one of the first black students to attend graduate school at West Virginia University.

Johnson went on to lead a career at NASA where she made history. She made on-the-fly calculations for the Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago.

Johnson was portayed in the movie "Hidden Figures."

In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded Johnson with America's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

NASA Independent Verification and Validation Facility in Fairmont was renamed after Johnson in July.