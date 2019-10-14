Kathy's Ice Cream Barn to open soon in Lewis County

Right off of East 3rd Street in Lewis County sits a little red barn.

Kathy's Ice Cream Barn will serve breakfast, lunch, and ice cream on a daily basis (WDTV).

There aren't any animals inside, instead there are tables, a kitchen, and...Kathy Fealy, the new owner of what people in the area know as the Ice Cream Barn.

Now, it will be called Kathy's Ice Cream Barn.

Fealy plans to serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ice cream will also continue to be served.

"I am going to do the ice cream just as what they did. I don't know much about ice cream but I'm a pretty fast learner most of the time," Fealy said.

For the past 26 years, Fealy has always been her own boss.

"The restaurant business is in my blood, and it's just something that I love to do," she said.

Fealy owned a restaurant called Kathy's Riverside Restaurant for 15 years. But back in 2017, she closed the food establishment in hopes of gaining something better.

Now 2 years later and only 0.6 miles away from her old business, she has a new restaurant to run, but she is most excited to see some old faces.

"I miss a lot of them (customers). You get attached to people like that. They're more your family than what they are your friends," Fealy said.

Kathy's Ice Cream Barn will open for business on Tuesday, Oct. 15.