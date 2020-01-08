Kelly's Irish Pub finds new home as Policano's

Back in June, Clarksburg's local pub "Kelly's Irish Bar and Grill" was sold to the city to build a judicial annex.

That's when Matt Policano started looking for a new home.

"We have to vacate the property January 31st," Policano said "So we started looking at other buildings and other opportunities, we wanted to stay in downtown clarksburg,"

Building and working in Clarksburg is all in the family for Policano.

"My family has been in business here for over 70 years, that's important to me,"

While many of Kelly's friendly faces will come to the new location, the new space provides opportunities they didn't have before.

"There's been a lot of people calling and asking about events, having family events or musical events here so that's a lot different than what we had at Kelly's," said Toni Garrette, a bartender for Kelly's who will be working at Policano's

Policano's will only occupy the 4th and 5th floor for now, but there are plans to expand.

"The fifth floor is our restaurant and martini bar," Policano said "The fourth floor is going to be more of a weekend venue for bands, DJs,"

And where there were abandoned businesses, now an empty lot awaits paving.

The goal is to open their doors on January 31st.

"I'd like people to be wowed when they walk in, with the decor that we have, just to be proud that we have something like this in downtown Clarksburg,"