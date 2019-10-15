Kentucky man arrested after driving from Ohio to Ritchie County to perform sexual acts on minor, troopers say

A Kentucky man was arrested after he allegedly drove from Ohio to Ritchie County to perform acts on a minor on Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, 55-year-old Joseph Hutchinson of Covington, Kentucky, posted an ad Friday on Craigslist in the Parkersburg, Community, General Community section stating he was a man and "Looking for a young guy, 18-30, to meet today through Sunday. Let's get to know each other."

The complaint states that the ad was answered by a minor believed to be a 15-year-old boy. Hutchinson and the believed to be minor communicated back and forth between Friday and Sunday by email about 82 times in reference to meeting and oral sex on Sunday. Hutchinson was informed and acknowledge that the believed to be boy was a minor and in high school.

Hutchinson then sent pictures of adult male genitals to the believed to be minor, according to troopers. He made plans to meet with the believed to be minor at a McDonald's parking lot on Sunday at 11 a.m. in Ellenboro, West Virginia.

Hutchinson arrived at the McDonald's parking lot in a red challenger sports car, according to the complaint. He was arrested without incident.

Troopers say Hutchinson admitted to speaking to a 15-year-old boy while in Ohio and driving from Ohio to meet the boy in Ellenboro. Hutchinson said he changed his mind and was just going to buy the believed to be boy lunch.

Hutchinson has been charged with soliciting a minor and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.