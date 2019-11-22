Preston Memorial Hospital implements "Keyboard Alert System"

With a couple of clicks, officials can set an emergency alarm, lock doors and more.

Recently, officials with the Preston Memorial Hospital set up a "Keyboard Alert System" which works throughout the entire hospital.

"If there's any particular emergency that needs to be set off to let other staff know what's going on, it's just a matter of pressing a few keys on the keyboard to send out that alert," Ed Messenger said.

Ed Messenger and Jim Childs say the new addition is integrated with a camera and door locking system. Messenger and Childs say the alert system makes it easier for patients and staff to know what is going on and what to do in case of an emergency.

Childs says each alert has a different code that can either be sent out to just staff or to everyone in the building.

"If its a code: shooter, it will tell everybody," Childs said. "It will tell you to run, fight, hide, it gives you instructions on what to do."

Childs says the 911 center also has access to the security system. Childs says he can send over footage of any incident so the center can tell officers exactly where the incident is in the hospital.

Childs and Messenger say the new security through DataGarden is convenient and say in any situation, they can control the system even from the 911 center.