Kind gesture into a holiday tradition

What began as a kind gesture has turned into a city-wide holiday favorite.

"Short Cuts" barber shop in Morgantown is giving back to the community in the best way they know how....free holiday haircuts.

"What a great idea...they're very thankful...hope they do it again year after year"

These are just some of the comments "Short Cuts" owner, Kim Frum says she receives after holding her (now quite famous) event.

"We are giving back to our community in way of free haircuts, basic needs and wants," says Frum.

Frum began her event three years ago when she started giving free haircuts for those less fortunate.

"We are getting bigger and bigger every year, able to help more people," says Frum looking around at her crowded shop.

Her small kindness towards the community has now grown into a full blown operation that now includes food, living necessities, and even a visit from Santa for the kids.

WDTV spoke to one visitor who said although its a small favor, its already made a huge impact for her and her family.

"This is perfect timing because right now were Christmas shopping for five kids and my oldest hes special needs and part of getting a job is looking presentable so now hes got a new haircut, he doesn't look shaggy anymore," said Morgantown resident, Melanie Braun.

Another visitor said he's just happy that someone is looking out for those on the street.

"I am glad that the short cut here is helping out people, giving them free haircuts today, bags, food, gloves for us homeless people on the streets that sleep on the streets, that may not be able to get into a shelter because of the overfills," said Doc Moddesitt.

Frum's final words were that the community has given her so much, that she is simply returning the favor.

