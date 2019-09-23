Kindergarten teacher receives donation of technology equipment from XTO Energy

A Kindergarten teacher at French Creek Elementary School received a donation of technology equipment from XTO Energy.

According to a press release from Upshur County Schools, XTO Energy provided Quinten Oldaker's class 23 laptops along with other electronic equipment to be used for 21st century learning within the classroom.

“First of all, we want XTO Energy to know just how thankful we are for this generous donation of the laptops and technology equipment. For the company to donate their equipment to our school is simply amazing," Oldaker said. "We truly appreciate Mr. Krouse and all of XTO Energy for their generosity! You mean so much to us!”

Oldaker's class will be able to research topics, use interactive websites for learning and take tests to assess student learning, according to the press release.