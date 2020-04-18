Kingwood City Council votes to increase trash fees

Kingwood city council voted to increase the city trash fees. Residential service will raise 10 percent while the transfer station fees will move up to 16 percent.

Kingwood city council is working to increase trash fees due to a waste in money from last year.

"We had hired an accounting firm who specializes in municipality items, they went through our records and this is what they suggested we do," said Mayor of Kingwood Jean-Manuel Guillot.

City officials say the move will save money unlike in 2019 when the city lost $80,000 from both residential and the transfer station.

"That's $80,000 that could be used for other items rather than just dumping it," Guillot said. "You kind of have to look at it as a business."

The last rate hike for residential service was ten years ago and the transfer station was back in 2007. Officials say the increase needs approval through the Public Service Commission in order to go in to effect. With the increase, officials say it will help supplement other issues in the city.

"It's going to take two to three months but its a bit of a waste for Kingwood to use the Tucker county landfill and its a lot of wear and tear on the vehicles," Guillot said. "So you have to take in to consideration to cover maintainance and stuff like that.