Kingwood VFD looking for new recruits

When called to an emergency, the Kingwood fire department wants to make sure they have the strongest team possible ready to respond.

That's why they're holding a recruitment meeting this Saturday right in their station, which also serve as the town's community center.

For fire chief Perry Barlow, being a volunteer firefighter runs in the family.

"I've seen it all my life, my granddad was a fire chief, my dad was a fire chief," Barlow said "I've been around it all my life, that's why I'm here,"

Chief Perry says that while they have plenty of veteran volunteers, they want to gain new recruits to make sure the department stays strong when some of their members decide to hang up their helmets for good.

"We have an aging force here," Barlow said "A lot of our fire fighters, the average age here, is 60 and it's time for us to reach out,"

And the department needs to be prepared, since they often help out at emergencies outside of Kingwood.

"Here in Kingwood we cover a 54 square mile area in the center of Preston county," Barlow said "But we do a lot of mutual aid, which helps out other department, and that's what it's all about is helping each other,"

But new members gain more than just a title, chief Barlow says

"Once this organization takes you in, it's like you've adopted a second family," said Barlow "We take care of each other like brothers and sisters" "My assistant chief, when my first child was born, he was at the hospital,"

The recruitment meeting will be Saturday October 26th at 4:30 p.m in the basement of the community building.